JIM BARRY SR



Jim Barry Sr. passed away 5/5/10 after a short but courageous battle against cancer. Jim was born 12/4/1946 in Eureka, CA and was a lifelong resident of Humboldt County. He had spent 30 years with the Army, retiring as a Major. He worked 12 years with the Humboldt County Sherriff's department as a corrections officer but his first love was a professional truck driver which took him to 48 states.

After his final retirement in 2007, he and his wife traveled extensively and his favorite trip was following the original Route 66 from beginning to end. A cruise to Alaska was taken with his wife for their 30th anniversary.

He greatly enjoyed sports of all types, especially the SF Giants games and attended when he could.

He is survived by his wife Linda Barry, children, James Barry, Jr., Fred Barry (Marcy) and daughter Courtney Barry, his brother Clinton Barry (Lin), 3 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren.

Jim was a member of the Eureka Elks Lodge #652, Eureka Emblem Club #298 (a past president), Moose Lodge #636, and the Mason Humboldt Lodge #79. He participated in the many community service activities with each organization, giving back to the community in which he lived.

He will be remembered by all for his great sense of humor, an infectious laugh and being a gracious gentleman.

A memorial service will be held at Mason Lodge #79 on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 1 pm. Reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shrines Children's Hospital, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr, Tampa, Fla 33607 or a . Published in Eureka Times-Standard on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary