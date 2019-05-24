Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JIMMY TEAGUE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JIMMY RAY TEAGUE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JIMMY RAY TEAGUE Obituary
JIMMY RAY TEAGUE

May 22, 1957
May 19, 2019

Jim passed away May 19th in Lodi, CA due to complications from a stroke. He passed on the same day as his father, Clifford Teague, thirty years earlier.
Jim is survived by his mother, Oma Ray Teague. Aunts: Fay Williams, Bonnie Clark, Brenda Zuber, Sharon Duval, Diane Moss, and Francis Moss.
Uncles: Bly Young and Jessie Moss. Cousins: David Williams, Tom Williams, Sherri Hayes, and Shannon Clark. (Including their spouses)
Jim was born in Garberville on May 22, 1957. He attended the local schools. He and his mother moved to Galt after his father died in 1989. He lived there the remainder of his life.
Jim loved animals and always had a dog with him. He loved gardening and could grow the best tomatoes in the world. He loved life and loved his people.
"Rest in peace Jim. You will be missed."
There will be a private graveside memorial May 24, 12:00 pm at Sunrise Cemetery in Fortuna, CA.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.