JIMMY RAY TEAGUE



May 22, 1957

May 19, 2019

Jim passed away May 19th in Lodi, CA due to complications from a stroke. He passed on the same day as his father, Clifford Teague, thirty years earlier.

Jim is survived by his mother, Oma Ray Teague. Aunts: Fay Williams, Bonnie Clark, Brenda Zuber, Sharon Duval, Diane Moss, and Francis Moss.

Uncles: Bly Young and Jessie Moss. Cousins: David Williams, Tom Williams, Sherri Hayes, and Shannon Clark. (Including their spouses)

Jim was born in Garberville on May 22, 1957. He attended the local schools. He and his mother moved to Galt after his father died in 1989. He lived there the remainder of his life.

Jim loved animals and always had a dog with him. He loved gardening and could grow the best tomatoes in the world. He loved life and loved his people.

"Rest in peace Jim. You will be missed."

There will be a private graveside memorial May 24, 12:00 pm at Sunrise Cemetery in Fortuna, CA. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on May 24, 2019