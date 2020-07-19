Joan Boynton Frakes
Joan died at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, WA on July 11, 2020 as the result of a stroke. She was 81. Joan was born to Rollin and Mable Boynton on May 21, 1939 in Eureka, California. She was raised on the family's dairy farm in the Eel River Valley near Ferndale, California. She attended elementary and high school in Ferndale. She loved being on the ranch and helping her dad with the dairy cows. She was active in 4-H and showed her Jersey dairy animals at local fairs as well as the California State Fair. After high school graduation in 1957, she enrolled at Humboldt State College as a home economics major. In 1958, she participated in California's Dairy Princess contest and was the first District 1 princess as well as a runner-up in the state competition. In fall of 1958 she was introduced to Albert Frakes from Arcata, also a student at Humboldt State. They were married in 1961, after Joan's graduation and while she was teaching home economics at McKinleyville High School. Joan's formal teaching career ended in September of 1962 with the arrival of their first child. She went on to establish herself as a dedicated mother and homemaker. She enjoyed cooking and sewing and, eventually, quilting. As the family grew to three children, they moved from Arcata, to the San Francisco Bay Area, then back to Arcata and then on to Seattle, Washington in 1969. The family has lived in Pullman, Washington since 1972. Joan always enjoyed hosting family gatherings for holidays and birthdays. She especially enjoyed having the grandchildren at her home in Pullman and at the family's floating cabin on Lake Coeur d'Alene. They all have fond memories of cooking with Grandma. Joan loved to spend time in the yard with her flowers and, in recent years, a vegetable garden. She also was physically active having run, walked, and exercised regularly for the last 45 years. She treasured the friendship and comradery of the ladies in her sewing group.
Joan is survived by Albert, her husband of 58 years; her children David Frakes (Laura), Janet Poorman (Scott), and Aaron Frakes (Gina); grandchildren Anthony, Kendall, Amber, and Isaac; and great grandchildren Dakota and Harper. She is also survived by her brother Don Boynton of Ferndale, California, several nieces and nephews, and sister-in-law Gayle Frakes Sides (Bill). She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Ernest and Paul.
Plans are being made for a memorial gathering and inurnment at the Pullman City Cemetery, Pullman, WA, at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation, 840 SE Bishop Blvd, Suite 200, Pullman, WA 99163; Pullman Child Welfare, PO Box 521, Pullman, WA 99163; or a charity of your choice
