JOAN KAY FINLEY
1957~2019
After 6 long years, Joan Kay Finley (née Peterson) ended her fight with cancer on August 17th, 2019. She passed in a room full of her beloved brothers and sisters doing what she loved best, socializing and talking about Jehovah God.
Joan was born on Nov 23rd, 1957 to Nels Sterling (Pete) and Anne Mildred in Klamath Falls, Oregon. After an adventurous childhood with her mother, she married Billy Aquino at age 17. Together they had one son and the adventures continued. In this time, Joan was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses and moved frequently including out to Utah and back to California. In 1978 Joan married her second husband, Michael Styczinski in Eureka, California. Together they added three daughters to their growing family and settled in to Eureka where she would remain.
She then married Markham Mamanta in 1996. Between constructing the second story of her iconic California street house, backyard volleyball games and band rehearsals in the garage, life never slowed down. After the dissolution of this marriage, Joan refocused her life on Jehovah's teachings. She thrived in her new dedication and found great happiness in her accomplishments which included being a full time minister and learning the Hmong language to further her audience for bible teachings. Throughout these years Joan provided her home, knowledge and friendship to dozens of women. Her kindness knew no bounds and her infectious laughter and shining smile brought joy to everyone she encountered. In 2017, she married for one final time to Glen Finley.
Joan loved life more than anyone; even in the throes of her disease state she continued quilting, sewing, cooking, canning, attending the annual Jazz Festival, traveling the country and above all showing her devotion to Jehovah and his teachings. She loved visiting with friends and family and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. While she cannot be seen sitting at her kitchen table, drinking coffee and reading through the obituaries any longer, we can find comfort in the fact that she put up the toughest fight anyone could and now she is finally at peace.
She is preceded in death by Nels Sterling (father), Anne Mildred (mother), Louise Peterson (step-mother) and Ronald Peterson (brother). She is survived by her husband Glen Finley, step-sister Rose-Marie Retzloff, son John Trafton Aquino, daughters Willow Styczinski, Salina Stewart, Tessa Styczinski and grandchildren Tristen Uselton, Zoey Kramer, Damion (DJ) Uselton, Jathia Stewart, and Joseph Stewart.
One of Joan's greatest wishes was to have her celebration of life at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. However, due to the overwhelming amount of people that loved her and want to share in her memorial, there will not be enough room. Her celebration of life ceremony will therefore be held at the Sequoia Center in Eureka on September 7th at 5pm with reception to follow.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Sept. 5, 2019