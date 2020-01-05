|
JOAN VAISSADE
RUSSELL
1936-2019
Joan was born in Arcata, CA on May 7, 1936 to Felix and Lucille Vaissade. While surrounded by her loved ones, she left to be with her Lord on December 28, 2019.
Joan was a 3rd generation member of a French immigrant family and lived in Arcata her entire life. She attended Stewart and Arcata High Schools.
Her family was her life and she was a fun, caring, FUNNY, kindhearted person, Mother, Grandmother, Wife, Sister and Aunt.
Over the years, she served as a volunteer for numerous non-profit organizations. Additionally, Joan loved animals. She loved her cats and especially her dog Nick. She was always delighted to "dog sit" her son's dog Remi.
Joan is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jimmy Russell, her brother Nolan Vaissade and her niece Jane Vaissade.
Joan is survived by her son Joseph Russell (Vali) of Eureka, granddaughter Whitney Pulver (Shawn) and great-grandson Larson, all of Mooresville, NC, daughter Susan Russell and grandson Mark Foote of Arcata, brother James Vaissade (Edy), nieces Julie Vaissade-Elcock (Stan) of Arcata, Jeane Vaissade of Lincoln, CA. She is also survived by five great-nieces and nephews, and five great-great-nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the Doctors, Nurses and staff at St. Joseph Hospital for their compassion and excellent care during their beloved Joan's stay.
Services will be held on Saturday, January 11th at Paul's Chapel, 1070 H Street in Arcata at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humboldt County Animal Shelter, 980 Lycoming Ave, McKinleyville CA 95519.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Jan. 5, 2020