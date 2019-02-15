JOANNE BARBARA

COSTA



Joanne was born November 19, 1929. She passed away February 11, 2019, in Eureka California, at the age of 89. Joanne lived in Humboldt County her entire life.

Joanne grew up in Orleans, California and later attended Eureka High School. She loved the Klamath River and the outdoors, hunting and fishing with her father and brother. She is a member of the Yurok tribe and has Karuk descendancy.

On February 17, 1947 Joanne married Tony V. Costa and was married 57 years. They lived in Eureka, and built their own home on Linton Avenue. She loved gardening, flowers, and bowling. Her backyard looked like a park and she enjoyed all the birds that would come visit her beautiful yard. Joanne worked at St. Joseph's Hospital in Eureka for many years.

Joanne is survived by her brother Llewellyn O. Wilder Jr.,of Grantsville, Utah, son Dennis Costa and Erica, of Eureka, daughter Connie (Costa)Van Evera and Jim, of Encinitas, California, she has 9 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.

A private service will be held February 19th 2019. We want to send a special thanks to the staff at Timber Ridge Eureka for their loving care. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary