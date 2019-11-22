|
|
JOANNE EVERETT GARDNER
1929-2019
Joanne Everett Gardner passed away in peace on November 12, 2019 in Pasco, Washington. She was born on May 19, 1929 in Salt Lake City, Utah to John
Edward Everett and Erma Goddard. She was the youngest of five children, Norman, Albert, Lucille and Frank, all of whom preceded her in death. Joanne was also preceded in death by the love of her life, Douglas "Mac" Gardner, who passed in 2014. Her immediate family consisted of daughter Diann Gardner Van Orman(Scott) of Parker, Colorado, son Bradley Gardner of Ft. Bragg, California and son Jeffrey Gardner (Jennifer) of Pasco, Washington. She leaves 15 grandchildren: Donnell (Kristal), Mckenzie, Jillian, Skler, Jacee (ryan), Josh (Savanah), Jayden, Carlee, Dana, David, Brandt and Brenden. She also leaves five great grandchildren: Myles, Naomi, Jake, Emery and Aria.
On December 7th, 1953 she married, Mac Gardner of Burley, Idaho in the Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Unable to have children on their own, in 1962, while living in Salt Lake City, Utah, they adopted their first child Diann. Joanne became a homemaker, stay at home mom after this, and continued to support her husband in his Scouting career.
In 1964, Mac took another position with Scouting in Fresno, California and there they adopted their second child, Bradley. Joanne continued to support her husband and raise their two children.
In 1968, Joanne went to New Jersey supporting Mac and continued to raise their two children. Two years later in 1970, they adopted their last child, Jeffrey.
In 1974, the family moved to Eureka, CA, where Mac had taken another advancement opportunity. Here in Eureka, Joanne raised her children and sold AVON for extra spending money.
In 1985, Joanne started work at U.S. Bank in Eureka. In 1986, Mac retired from Scouting and started a new career with NFIB.
In 1995 her last child, Jeffrey finished college and they started planning to attend a Church mission the following year. In 1996, she and Mac, served a mission at the Johnson Home in Hiram, Ohio. Her religion was very important to her and she loved to go to church. She also served in many church callings, of which her favorite was working with the primary children.
Joanne volunteered at St. Joseph's Hospital in Eureka for many years.
She enjoyed knitting pink and blue baby hats that the hospital would give to the newborn babies. In addition to baby hats, she liked to make Afghans for her children and grandchildren.
Joanne loved word search puzzles and took one with her wherever she went.
She had a special spirit and never spoke a bad word towards anyone.
Special Thanks - Claudette Lemon, who called and talked with mom EVERY night for many years. Joanne would so look forward to that call everyday and it meant so much to her. Kelley Welling, who for years, took turns with mom checking on each other before bedtime. It was the peace that allowed her to get a good nights rest.
Funeral services will be at the Eureka Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on Dolbeer St. at 1pm on Saturday November 23rd.
A viewing will be held at 11am, prior to the funeral service at the same location.
Burial service will be at 3pm at Ocean View Cemetery, in Eureka.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019