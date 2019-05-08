JOE WOLF



On April 11th, 2019, Joe Wolf, beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away at the age of 73. Born William Joseph Harold Wolf, in Ettersburg, CA in August 1945, Joe entered this world in an old fashioned way; he was born right on the kitchen table! A lifelong resident of Humboldt County, he grew up in Ettersburg and attended South Fork High School where he met his wife, Nancy. They married in 1971 and had their only child, a son, in 1973.

Joe was a hardworking man who not only spent years as a commercial fisherman and rancher but also as a lead foreman for the Humboldt County Roads Department. While there he excelled tremendously running the heavy equipment and retired after 45 years of service. He stayed active throughout his life and enjoyed many hobbies including hunting, being a history buff, and tending to his prized vegetable garden. Most of all Joe loved spending time with his family and friends and had a reputation among them for getting into mischief.

Joe is survived by his wife of 48 years, Nancy Wolf, his son Kenny Wolf, daughter-in-law Heather, his two granddaughters Karrye and Brigette, his grandson Larson, great-grandsons Masion and Maddox, his faithful companion Babbers, brothers Steven and Terrence, their wives and children, and many other beloved family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father Fred Wolf Jr, mother Hilma Wolf and brother Fred Wolf lll.

A memorial service will be held at Criss Schaafsma's, 2874 Redwood Dr, Redway, CA on May 18th at 2 pm and will include a barbecue; guests are encouraged but not required, to bring a side dish. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary