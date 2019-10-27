|
JOHN "JACK" BULL
8/18/1936 to 10/4/2019
It is with great sadness I announce the passing of my beloved husband John Jack Bull. He was born in Humboldt County and grew up on Fruitland Ridge, near Meyers Flat with his parents Ernest and Katherine Bull and three older siblings. He went to work as a millwright in Meyers Flat and went to work for Eureka Boiler Works, where he retired after 30 plus years. He was an exceptional welder and fabricator.
In 1977 Jack married Trudy Wright and they remained together 43 years, until his passing. After retirement, they purchased a motor home and they traveled to Arizona as Snowbirds, staying in their motor home and enjoyed the desert. They were members of the Humboldt County Model A Club and enjoyed driving their 1930 Coup, which Jack restored. He enjoyed fishing on his boat and working on cars. Jack rode and built many motorcycles in his lifetime.
Jack leaves behind his loving wife Trudy and children: John Jr., Pam, Curt, Ernie, and stepsons: Michael (Donna) Wright, Russell (Teresa) Wright and many grandchildren. He also leaves in-laws and many nieces and nephews. Jack joins his parents, Ernest and Katherine, along with his siblings: Helen Cabalzar, Donald Bull, and Betty
Melvin to be with the Lord.
Memorial services will be held at the Seven Day Adventist Church at 1200 Central Avenue in McKinleyville, Ca on November 2nd, 2019 at 3 PM. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Seventh Day Adventist Church or Hospice.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Oct. 27, 2019