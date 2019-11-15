|
John Chapman
1944-2019
John Chapman passed away October 22, 2019 in Tucson Arizona, of complications from cancer. John was born September 21, 1944 in Palo Alto California to Henry and Dolly Chapman. The largest baby born on record at that time, he weighed 13 pounds.
While in high school, John made a large kayak in wood shop, painted it bright green. He allowed the younger members of the family to paddle it all over the South Fork of the Eel River, which was directly behind our home in Phillipsville. What fun we had. The good old days.
After graduation from South Fork High School, Miranda, California in 1963, John joined the Army. Soon after enlisting he was sent to Vietnam. While serving there, one of the assignments he participated in was known as "The Tunnel Rats" going underground in the tunnels, dug by the Viet Cong, to flush them out.
John worked most all his life in construction, in the Bay Area of California. After he retired, he purchased property in Pearce, Arizona where he was living at the time of his death. John had a hobby of restoring old bicycles, did a good job and loved his vintage red Ford Mustang.
John was predeceased by his father Henry, his mother Dolly, his brothers Hank and Tom Chapman, step brother David Ulmer.
Survived by stepmother Marjorie Chaplin, of Fortuna, California, step brothers and sister, Don Ulmer, Appomattox, Virginia, Albert Ulmer, Colville, Washington. Judy Peterson, Arcata, California, Sister-in-law Tracy Chapman of New Castle, California and Peggy Ulmer of Fortuna, California and their families. Numerous cousins on the Chapman side of the family
John was a good person, who would help anyone if he could.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Nov. 15, 2019