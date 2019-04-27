JOHN EDSEL SHEPP



John Edsel Shepp, born on October 18th, 1957 passed away on Thursday, April 18th, 2019 at his home in Fortuna, California. John Edsel Shepp was named in memory of John Edsel Ford. John's mother told the story of her being rushed to the hospital in labor with thoughts of John being born on the side of the John Edsel Freeway. And so it was John Edsel.

John was always a little shy. He stood back and let others have the attention. He graduated from Agoura High School in 1976. He enjoyed motorcycle riding and surfing. He was a master carpenter and gardener. John had a great sense of humor that was often followed by a devious chuckle. John will be remembered by family and friends for his gentle spirit, kindness, and generosity, but most of all for the love of his family.

John is preceded in death by his father Richard Shepp, his mother Aileen Shepp and his cousins Bobby, Danny and Dennis Shepp; and his sister-in-law, Mary Shepp.

John is survived by his loving wife Belkis and their three sons Hanser, John Jr., and Sammy; his daughter Amber Shepp; his step-children Roberta and Brian; his brothers Richard, Joe, Ed, David, Patrick; and his sisters Carol and Paula and their spouses.

John's death was sudden and unexpected. He will truly be missed by so many of us. A memorial celebrating John Shepp's life will be held at Rohner Park in Fortuna on Saturday, May 4th at 11 am. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary