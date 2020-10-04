John Kenneth Erickson
05/16/1957-09/23/2020
John passed away peacefully at home the way he would have wanted. He will be missed by his family and the community of Arcata that he lived in and enjoyed for 40 years.
John was a lifelong Boy Scout. He attained the ranks of life scout and eagle scout and attended the World Jamboree in Japan in 1971. One of his favorite stories to tell was of being stranded due to a typhon that hit and swamped their tents. A man and his driver picked he and a fellow scout up and asked them about their stay in Japan. After they were dropped off, his friend said, "that was Neil Armstrong!" Armstrong was in Japan with his son to meet with scouts during the World Jamboree.
After high school, John worked for several years at Boy Scout Camp Emerald Bay on Catalina island with his dear friend and mentor, Robert McDermott. As an adult leader of Troop 9 in Arcata, John served for 25 years and helped over 20 young men attain the rank of Eagle Scout. He gave up many nights sleep to help with the Spookaree put in many hours of work on Camp Riggs in the Eel River Valley. John was given a District Service award and the honor of Silver Beaver. In addition to scouting, John was head of the Arcata Response Emergency System network of HAM radio operators.
Born in Glendale in Los Angeles County, John grew up in Tujunga Canyon. There he learned to play golf, which gave him many years of enjoyment. He moved to Chatsworth where he graduated from high school with his dear lifelong friend Thomas Dorward in 1975. They met in 4th grade and Tom's nickname for John was movie star because of his blond curly hair. John graduated from HSU with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1982.
Coming from a family of educators, John mentored countless young people at the University Center at HSU for 35 years. He was proud of teaching real world job skills to many students as the Operations Manager. John liked to say if he was doing his job right people wouldn't have anything to complain about. He was famous for his Halloween costumes including gumby, a punk rocker and Worf from Star Trek. He retired in 2017 with a lovely tribute put on by his colleagues Burt Nordstrom and Heidi Chien.
John married Rea on August 9, 1987 on Trinidad Head at the Spanish Cross. They lived in Sunny Brae raising their daughter Kate. An avid camper, John and his extended family of the Camps and Seeleys, spent summer vacations at Silver Falls Oregon, Victoria BC, Loeb in Brookings and Grizzly Creek. The family has special memories of visiting the Viitanens in Philadelphia, the Nilssons in Chino Hills, and the Black's in Palm Springs. John was most proud of his daughter Kate for achieving her MSW and work as a school counselor.
John was preceded in death by his brother in law Roy Nilsson, brother Allen Erickson, Mother Betty Lou Erickson and father Virgil Gustaf Erickson. All dear family that are sorely missed. He is survived by his wife Rea Erickson, daughter Kate Erickson, sister Jan Black and her husband Bob, sister Lou Nilsson, and sister Susan Viitanen and her husband Paul, mother in law Betty Camp, sister in law Dawn Seely and numerous nieces and a nephew.
His ashes will be placed at the family site at the Russian River cemetery in Ukiah surrounded by deer and wildlife. Due to current conditions a memorial will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Emerald Bay Alumni Association on their website or at P.O. Box 959, Venice, CA 90294
There is a memorial to John on Facebook www.facebook.com/In-Memory-of-John-Erickson-102485378291962
Please add photos and memories.