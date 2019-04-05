Resources More Obituaries for JOHN WISE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? JOHN MICHAEL WISE

Obituary Condolences Flowers JOHN MICHAEL WISE



August 2, 1967 -

April 1, 2019

On April 1st, Johnny passed peacefully in his home surrounded by his family.

Beloved Father, Son, Grandson, Brother, Uncle, Pop-Pop (Grandpa),\ Boyfriend and Friend. Johnny was born in San Bernardino, CA on August 2nd, 1967 to John and Carol Wise and at the age of 4 moved to Eureka, CA where his story began. He attended Eureka High School where he was loved by all and famous for his football play the well-known fumblerooski. His many moments spent with Matt Guyot and friends in those days will always be remembered. He left Eureka after graduation for a shot at the world before returning to go into the flooring business with his dad. His career progressed forward in Wise Flooring working with several family members and friends and finally settled with Johnny's Flooring in Fortuna where he left his legacy. He was the proud father of his children Gunnar, Summer, Ariel and Zoe. He took each of them on their own personal trip to various places around the world. For years, he chased them around the county with their mother, Sandy, to various sporting and cheerleading events. Johnny was an all-in kind of person, he didn't do anything halfway. He loved the outdoors. He spent many days hunting with his dad, Grandpa Ed, brothers and friends in the Forest Glen area. He continued to hunt with the Prior family and other close friends on their ranches. He found what one would say was his favorite hunting spot with Abe and friends at the Basin View Hunting Club in Modoc. He loved his time in the outdoors with a bag of peanuts and maybe a cold beer to go with them. He spent a lot of cold mornings fishing on the Mad River with friends and family. Johnny was a legend at Ruth Lake. Seeing him on his patio boat with others tied alongside was the norm. He always had the best music playing, some would say he missed his calling as a DJ. He truly could pick the right song for every moment. He had a way with all, especially his children, nieces and nephews who he would torture with teasing and laughter. He had a nickname for all of them. One of his favorite places on Ruth was the Tank (if you know, you know) where his memory will be cherished forever. He loved catching a Giants game and a weekend in the City. He spent wild nights traveling with his friend Guy in all sorts of crazy places. He enjoyed many memorable nights and events with his Earth Angel, Debbie, with Mexico being one of their favorites. He was truly the life of the party whether at Christmas or just someone's family bar-b-que. He will be truly missed by all.

He is survived by his dad, John Wise and his wife Mary Cay, his mother Carol Grimes and her husband John, his grandmother LaVerne Drake, his son Gunnar and girlfriend Nancy and their son Gunnar, his daughters Summer, Ariel and Zoe, his girlfriend Debbie Card, her children and grandchildren, sister Kim Petrusha and her husband Tim, his sister Tricia McKenzie and her husband Brian, nieces Kendall and Delaney, nephews Nathan, Cole, Tyler and Garrett and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held at 3:30 P.M. on Saturday, April 13th at the Eureka Elks Lodge. All friends and family are invited. Thank you to the doctors and staff of St. Joseph's Hospital, Stanford Medical Center and Hospice of Humboldt. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the .Please sign guestbook at www.times-standard.com Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries