Shalom–Peace

John Richard Cook Jr. entered into the heavenly presence of God on June 29, 2020, in Spokane, Washington at the age of 92. John was born in Concord, Missouri and moved by train as a child with his family to Humboldt County, California. He overcame childhood Polio and related health issues, had a teenage paper route and worked on a farm as a young adult. John enjoyed education and learning, attending Pacific Lutheran College, Biola, and graduating from Humboldt State University, which led to a career in Accounting with the County of Humboldt. Family was John's priority, and he recently celebrated 60 years of marriage with his wife Alice Kay. Together they raised four children in Eureka, attending the Lutheran Church, Grace Baptist, then The First Church of the Nazarene. He took great joy in attending all of his children's music performances and sports activities. In retirement, John and Kay moved to Spokane, Washington to be near family, where he enjoyed daily crossword puzzles, cheeseburgers and black coffee at McDonald's with friends and neighbors. Local Hebrew classes also built on John's love of learning and faith, which included daily Bible reading and prayer. John is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Alice Kay, their four children, who in his own words he loved more than life itself, and their spouses, Norma and Don, John and Lynne, Lisa and David, and Kristen and Brian, eleven grandchildren, Brennen, Larissa, Riley, Casey, Sophie, Will, Jackson, Quincy, Jessica, Katie, and Amy, and his sister, Mary Alice Wolf.