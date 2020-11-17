John Weber, 79, passed away on November 5, 2020 surrounded by family. John was born in Los Angeles on June 4, 1941 to Nick and Kathryn Weber and graduated from South Fork High School in 1959. In 1961, he married Shelba Jennings, and they were married for 58 years. They lived in Scotia where they raised their daughter and son with great memories and great friends, before retiring to Fortuna.John is survived by his wife, Shelba, and daughter, Derry Golding, and son, Mike Weber (Ginger), grandchildren, Ashley (21), Kira (19), Hayden (16) and Gracie (16), brother, Allen Weber (Betty) of Las Vegas, sister, Jean Hartman (Jim) of Redding and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Glenn Golding.John worked for The Pacific Lumber Company for 41 years and could often be seen cruising around town in his '67 Bronco. He had a sense of humor like no other and loved joking around with friends, family and even strangers, too! He loved spending time with his family and some of his fondest memories were teaching his children his passion for the outdoors. One of his favorite trips was elk hunting in Wyoming with his son on horseback. John was so proud of his son's success in hunting a bull elk on that trip. He also loved to hunt pheasants with both his daughter and son and their labs, and local deer hunting trips. John also loved to drift the Eel River with his son, fishing for salmon and steelhead. Once he became a Papa, his grandchildren stole his heart and he was their biggest fan in all their various activities. During his weekend's John enjoyed golfing with Shelba and friends and was a part of the daily afternoon McDonald's club where he and his close friends would get together for an ice tea. He was an avid Seattle Seahawks fan and enjoyed rooting for the Seahawks regardless of the color of their uniform that week. If he was home on a weekday at 10 am, you could find him enjoying his favorite game show, The Price is Right. He was a loving Husband, Father and Papa.A celebration of life will be held at a later time.