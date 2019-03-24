Home

Jon Martin Langdon, age 62, Fortuna native. On November 23, 2018, Jon peacefully passed away while surrounded by family and friends at his stepdaughter's home in Murray UT after a 4 month battle with lung cancer. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Lucille and daughter Katherine. Survived by his brother Kris (Nancy) Langdon, Sister Linda Lozano, stepchildren Anna Montoya, Russell Neas and extended family members.
A Pot Luck Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, March 31, 2019, at 1 PM at the home of his cousin, David Iversen 573 Spring Street, Fortuna.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Mar. 24, 2019
