JOSEPH A. MENDES
1923-2019
Joe, 96, passed away on December 20, 2019 at his home in Ferndale, California surrounded by family. Joe was born November 1, 1923 to Joe and Jesuina (Miranda) Mendes in Ferndale, California, the second oldest of their four children.
Joe served in the Marine Corp in WWII and was awarded a Purple Heart for wounds suffered in battle. He met his beautiful bride, Evelyn Molles, in Rio Dell, California after returning from the war and they married in July 1946.
A Ferndale dairyman until his retirement in 1987 he was active through most of his retirement years serving the Ferndale community through his participation in the Assumption parish church, American Legion, VFW and the SES. His service to the SES culminated as the Supreme President of the SES of California from 1999 to 2000.
Joe lived a long, happy and blessed life. Of all life's blessings he felt most blessed by his family. He is survived by his wife, Evelyn; daughter, Kathleen (Jeff) Jorgensen; son Fred (Joyce) Mendes; daughter Joanne (Jack) Smith; son, Joe Mendes; daughter Debbie (Rick) Martin; eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Delinda Cotta, and brothers Tony and John Mendes; son Mark Allen Mendes; grandsons Marcus Zgraggen and Quincy Mendes; and great-grandson Ben Pierson.
Funeral services will be held on January 2, 2020 at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church at 10:00 am with Father Mario Jo Laguros officiating. There will be a 21 gun salute following the service at the church to honor his military service. In keeping with his wishes there will be a private family reception following the services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of the Assumption church or the .
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Jan. 2, 2020