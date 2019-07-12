JOSEPH C. STOCKEL



April 17, 1931

June 1, 2019

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our father, Joseph Stockel, age 88 of Holmes Flat, Redcrest, Ca. Joe passed away from complications after a fall. Joe was born in Fortuna, Ca. and raised by his beloved parents Joseph and Elizabeth Stockel on the family ranch in Shively, Ca. along with his twin brothers Marvyn and Mervyn.

After graduating Fortuna High School Joe was accepted into CalPoly San Louis Obispo. He had to leave CalPoly to enlist in the Air Force during the World war ll draft. After his father's passing, he was discharged from the Air Force to return to Shively to run the family ranch. During that time Joe went to work at Pacific Lumber Company in Scotia. In 1959 he became a California Highway Patrolman working in Los Angeles, Barstow and Sacramento, retiring out of North Sacramento in 1987. After retiring from the CHP, he moved back to his family property in Holmes Flat where he has lived for the last 32 years. Joe went back to his passion for farming and selling vegetables locally. He also supplied green beans to Safeway and Raleys grocery stores throughout California, as well as donated fresh vegetables to local care facilities.

Joe was many things to many people. He was kind, caring, humorous, generous, hard-working, honorable, a man of integrity, solid, intelligent, teacher of many things, MacGyver, compassionate, faithful, mischievous, opinionated, and a true friend. He lived life on his own terms.

He is survived by daughters Julie Hazelett (Barry) of Granite Bay, Ca., Carol Stockel of Roseville, Ca., and son Joey Stockel (Shelly) of Rocklin, Ca. He is predeceased by son James Stockel. Grandchildren Christopher, Jason, Brandon, Nicole, Carla, and Alexis. Great grandchildren Lily, Joseph, Elora, Fox, and Arturo. Joe is survived by his longtime girlfriend Patricia Fountain of Fortuna, Ca. He has stated "Pat has been very kind, pleasant and understanding. Her home has been a welcome haven for me, and she certainly made my life much better." There will be a Celebration of Joe's Life on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at 3 pm.

River Lodge Conference Center

1800 Riverwalk Drive

Fortuna, Ca. 95540

The Last of the Shively Stockel Boys has left us.