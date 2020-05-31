Joseph Patrick Baratti died late April 2020

Born December 5, 1952 Ukiah, Ca Elementary school Rio Dell, Ca He and his brother Edward were Altar boys at Scotia Church for Father Healy He made everyone laugh. High school at ST. Bernard's and Fortuna High school. Post high school, he joined the Marine Corps and served in Vietnam He was stationed out of Denang and never served south of Hue. Post war, he milked cows and then went to work in the woods for Lyle, Canavari ,Wheeler then on to Nalley for heavy equipment then he joined Operating engineers local 03 whereby he was a in the union and stayed with them as a heavy equipment operator until retirement. He worked all over California and loved it. He was a master at guns and a sharp shooter He was a prodigious hunter of all wild animals. He was very close to his brother Edward and followed him in death by 2 days. Joe was loved by all his brothers, Mother and Father and especially his sisters The Lord is my Shepherd



