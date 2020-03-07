|
JOSEPH SCOTT
1940-2020
Joseph Victor Scott passed away February 14, 2020 in Redding, CA at Shasta Regional Hospital due to COPD. He was born in New York October 22, 1940 to the late Holt and Treva Scott, and later moved to West Virginia before moving to the Eureka area during junior high school. Joe graduated from Arcata High School in 1958 and then joined the U.S Navy and served from 1958 through 1961.He went on to earn his AA Degree from College of the Redwoods and in March of 1963 married his high school sweetheart,
Delores (Dodie) Sholes. Joe and Dodie raised 2 boys, Gregory Alan Scott and
Michael Andrew Scott.
Joe worked for Kraemer Auto Supply in Arcata and then went on to become a Deputy Sheriff for Humboldt County for 26 years retiring in 1993 as Evidence Technician.
Joe built a houseboat and had it trucked up to Trinity Lake in the 70's where the whole family and numerous friends and family enjoyed skiing and boating almost every weekend and vacation time. After retiring in '93, Joe and Dodie loved traveling. They visited most all the Caribbean islands, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Tahiti and Bora Bora. Also a favorite of theirs was New Orleans and Las Vegas.
Joe loved to cook. He not only cooked, but he shopped for all the groceries and even cleaned up afterwards. I would try to at least do the dishes.....but he always said "No thanks....this is my job."
Joe was preceded in death by his son Gregory Alan Scott who passed away suddenly February 21, 2019; his brother Don Scott and his parents Holt & Treva Scott. Joe is survived by his wife Dodie Scott of 57 years; his son Michael Andrew Scott (Paula) of Eureka, Mary Murphy of Fortuna, Grandkids Braedon and Hunter Rae Scott and Chris Gutierrez (Amber) all of Eureka and Blake Fisher of Redding. Great Grandchildren 9 month old twins Charlie Ray and Lotus Kyle Gutierrez; Sister-in-laws Nancy Rounds and Beverly Sholes; Brother in-law Robert Sholes; Nieces Debbie Frazier and Wendy Cabalzar and BFF's Dave and Valda Irish of Deming, New Mexico
Papa Joe was such a good guy and will be sorely missed.
Per Joe's wishes there will be no memorial service.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Mar. 7, 2020