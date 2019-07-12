Josephine Ella Minton



11-16-1930 - 7-3-2019

"Jo" was born 11-16-1930 in St. Petersburg, Florida. She passed 7-3-2019 at home with her family after a long battle with lung disease. As a child, she lived on the east coast and in Hawaii. In 1939 her father transferred with the Coast Guard from Honolulu to Eureka as Captain on the Shawnee and the Yukona. This was home for the rest of her life.

"Jo" was preceded in death by her father, LT. Commander A.E. Michaelsen: and grandson, Thomas Biar Bartley. She leaves her husband of 52 years, Francis Biar Minton; Daughter, Sharon Polzin; Son, Lester Bartley JR; Grandchildren, Shawn Polzin, and Spouse Jenny; Kimberly Johnstone and Husband Braden; and Lester Bartley III. She also leaves her great-grandchildren; Presley Johnstone, Luke Johnstone, Luke Johnstone, and Isabella Gonzales.

"Jo" was a waitress in her younger years and after retirement enjoyed cruises with her husband and spending time with her friends. Later in life, with less mobility, her passion became the slot machines at the casino and you would find her there every weekend.

Visitation will be held at Sanders Funeral home on Monday, July 15th from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 16th at 1:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Humboldt or to the Humane Society. (SPCA) Published in Eureka Times-Standard on July 12, 2019