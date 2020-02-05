|
JOSHUA LOCKETT
1945-2020
The light of my life, my husband, Joshua M. Lockett passed away suddenly and peacefully, at home on Jan. 29, 2020. Joshua was born on Aug. 11, 1945, in Oakland, CA. The three Lockett boys were raised in Marin County and had many fond memories of family times together. Joshua attended the College of Marin and graduated from Sonoma State.
He held several jobs over the years, mostly in and around Petaluma, where he met his future wife, Dolly, in 2002. They were married on 11/1/2003 and after retiring they moved to Fortuna in 2005. They enjoyed bowling, movies, concerts, and many road trips together. Joshua was also a coin collector and could tell you almost everything about ancient coins.
Joshua was most proud of his 35 years in the AA Fellowship. Not only was he able to turn his life around with the help of AA, but he helped many, many others with their life struggles in Humboldt and Sonoma Counties.
Preceded in death by his mother June (Miller) Lockett, Joshua is survived by his wife, Dolly Lockett of Fortuna, his father, William O. Lockett of Novato, CA, and his two younger brothers, Steven (Bonnie) Lockett of Reno, NV, and Fred Lockett of Salem, OR. He was stepfather to Dirk DeGraff of Novato and Dixie Sabolboro of Klamath Falls, OR, stepgrandfather to
Amber Faulhaber of El Paso, TX, and proud great-grandfather of Callie, Everett, and Nora.
Joshua was fond of saying that he lived in a place that had more trees than people. He loved our beautiful redwood forests and made many new friends in Humboldt County.
Goodbye my love.
One day at a time
until we meet again!
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Feb. 5, 2020