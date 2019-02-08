JOYCE RUTH LUIZ



Joyce, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and matriarch of our family joined her beloved husband Joe, peacefully surrounded by her family on January 28, 2019 at the age of 92. Joyce was born on February 28, 1927 in Scotia, CA. She met the love of her life Joseph Luiz in Fortuna and they were married on April 4, 1944. Joyce enjoyed cooking, canning, crocheting, Tops Club, water aerobics, her weekly hair appointments, and above all her Family. Family was family to her, blood or not. She also loved playing cards. After retirement, she and Joe would play cards in the morning to determine who was going to get to be the boss for the day. Joyce would let him win on occasion, or so she said…she never let anyone win.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Nancy Schumacher, 9 brothers and sisters, her Grandson Jamie Martin, and the love of her life Joseph Luiz. Joyce's memory will live on in the hearts of her children: Ernie, Janice, Joe, Scott, Irene and Melita, her Grandchildren: Jeff, Eric, Joey, Dan, Brandie, Heidi, Jason, Nikki, Candy, Crystal, Sirrena, Scotty, Kristopher, Johnny, Constancia, Katrina, Shelby Don, Atasha and Great Grandchildren: Lindsey, Chelsey, Kaley, Michelle, Spencer, Abby, Braden, Masyn, Jaysea, Sydney, Bryr, Cody, Travis, Declan, Angelina, Lilly, Eric, Wyatt, William, Trevor, and Tamara and Great-Great Granddaughter: Summer Rose.

Please join us on Friday February 8, 2019 at 12:00pm at the Sunrise Graveyard in Fortuna, CA to lay our beloved mother to rest.