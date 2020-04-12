|
JOYCE WOODS
ERICKSON
1932-2020
Joyce Woods Erickson passed away at home in Fortuna on April 1, 2020. Joyce was born on September 27, 1932 to Herbert and Ada (Briggs) Woods in Liverpool, England. She attended Walton Lane Primary School where she met the love of her life, Andrew, in 1938. Joyce spoke often of her life during World War II. She enjoyed sharing stories of her survival during the bombings and gun attacks on England during the war. Joyce attended Queen Mary High School from 1944-1949 and was very active in her church youth group. She was chosen to be the Liverpool Representative to meet Princess Margaret in 1951.
Joyce married Andrew Erickson on February 6, 1954 while Andrew was on furlough from the United States Army. They courted through letters while Andrew was stationed in Germany. Joyce boarded a ship to the United States three months later to start her new life in Rio Dell, California on May 28, 1954. As children were born, they moved to Scotia (20 years) and then built a house in Fortuna.
Joyce and Andrew loved to travel. They travelled to Panama, Italy, Spain, England, Portugal, Mexico and Alaska. Besides travelling, Joyce was involved with the Scotia Presbyterian Church in the choir, taught Sunday School and gave many sermons for over 50 years. She worked as an Scotia Elementary School aide for nine years and a librarian for 14 years. Joyce was very involved in education and loved to read to the students. She volunteered at the Fortuna Hospital for 30 years and made the big Christmas socks for the newborns. Joyce was an active member of the Fortuna Lion's Club, an ESA member, Fortuna Chamber of Commerce, Fortuna Ambassador of 2016, where people referred to her and Andrew as the "Couple."
Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, grandson Tyler Duncan, and son-in-law Reggie Duncan. She is survived by her husband, Andrew, sister Ada Woods, brother Ken (Olwen) Woods, her children Timothy (Maurina) Erickson, Valerie Duncan, Jeffrey (Sherrin) Erickson, and Diane (Kelly) Black. Grandchildren Scott Erickson, Adam (Linda) Erickson, Maia Duncan, Ian (Gabi) Erickson, Sarah (Matt) Escoto, McKenna Bristol (Matt) and Drake Bristol; and greatgrandchildren Zachary Erickson and
Madison Escoto.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Judes. A celebration of her life will be announced in the future.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Apr. 12, 2020