JUDITH A. BROOKS



Always a Teacher

Judith A. Brooks, 78, passed away unexpectedly May 18, 2019, after a medical procedure in Eureka, CA.

Judy was born July 10, 1940, in Fortuna, CA, and was a lifelong Humboldt County resident with generations of family in the area. She was a graduate of Humboldt State University and then went on to spend the majority of her teaching career at the South Bay Elementary & Middle School for approximately 20 years. She also volunteered at the Senior Center delivering the Senior News and the Humboldt County Children's Author Festival driving authors to various schools, not afraid to travel to the remoter locations. Even after her retirement, she continued to "teach," mentoring and loving neighboring children. She was a giving person taking care of others before herself and not wanting to ask for help. She loved the ocean, beach cookouts, Humboldt Bay, family, and "her" cat Gunther.

She is survived by her two daughters, Charlene Bernardo and Carol Rogers; stepdaughter Sandy Darnell; sister Janice Ruppert; brother Gary Gundlach; son-in-law Frank Rogers, grandchildren Ethan and John Rogers; first cousins Dan and Bill McLaughlin; dear friend Carol Martinez; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She is preceded in death by husband James Brooks and parents Keith and Evelyn Gundlach.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Judy to CASA of Humboldt.

Judy requested no service, but a memorial will be scheduled later this summer. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary