JUDITH ANNE ARDAY (JUDY)
July 5, 1937 –
Feb 16, 2020
Judy passed peacefully with her husband at her side.
Judy is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 29 years, Murray Dulac, son Paul Reich, daughter Julie King (Chuck), stepsons Doug and Brian Dulac, as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Additionally, Judy was deeply engaged with her large social network and many friends who loved her dearly.
Below are Judy's own words about her life. "I had a privileged life as compared to being born in another less free society. My parents were immigrants from Hungary who stressed the importance of higher education, the arts, and music. Tolerance for others' cultural and ethnic values were imbued in my older sister and in me.
Born and raised in Rocky River, Ohio to parents
Eugene and Margaret Arday, I moved to Los Angeles in 1955 where I married Herb Reich. We had two accomplished children together, Paul Reich and Julie King. Divorced after 12 years, Herb and I remained friends for the rest of our lives.
While raising the children, I went to school receiving my Master's degree in social welfare from UCLA in 1970, and began my long and diverse career first as a caseworker in LA County Probation working with delinquent children. In 1977 I moved to Humboldt County to be close to my daughter who graduated from HSU, and also to flee the big city.
I spent several years as the clinical director of Humboldt Family Service Center before helping develop the child custody mediation program for the Family Law Division of the Superior Court. After my retirement from the Court in 2007, I continued my private practice concentrating on co-parent counseling and mediation services to the families of Humboldt County.
Beside my professional career, I became a country girl jogging and hiking, backpacking the Trinity Alps to more lakes than I can recall, climbing Mt. Shasta, Mt. Rainier, and other lesser peaks around the world. Traveling became a passion I engaged in with friends, my dear husband and companion, Murray, and my granddaughters, Sarah Reich and Monica Campos, experiencing Argentina, Nepal, Bhutan, Thailand, and many countries in Western Europe.
I feel so blessed with my life, and moving to Humboldt County was the catalyst."
Over the years, Judy and Murray spent many hours walking in the Arcata Marsh. They donated a bench at a lovely view spot. Her family encourages you to visit the Marsh, find their bench, sit a spell, and remember Judy.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Mar. 8, 2020