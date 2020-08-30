1/1
Judith Anne Santsche
1942 - 2020
Judith Anne Santsche

On August 15, 2020, we lost our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Judith Anne Santsche. She was born on June 13, 1942 to William Stephen Clark and Gladys Mae James in Twin Falls, Idaho. She played the accordion off and on while raising her kids but upon retirement she joined the Humboldt Accordinaires. The Accordinaires played at local festivals, the Senior Resource Center and Alder Bay Assisted Living to name a few. She married Marvin Bertelsen in 1960 where they lived in Ferndale and eventually took over the Bertelsen family dairy. Judy was a stay at home mom, a gardener, and a seamstress. She was very active in her kids' lives from school volunteer to Cub Scout den mother to helping with horse and cow showing. She even organized a roller skating club with Ferndale families. In 1980, she married Rudy "Bill" Santsche. To Rudy and Judy, family was the most important. They attended as many sporting events for their kids, grandkids and great grandkids as they could. They enjoyed camping at Orick beach where everyone learned how to surf fish, camping in Fort Bragg to go abalone fishing with extended family and friends. Many trips to Reno to shop, attend shows and play penny & nickel slots. They also enjoyed many vacations to their timeshare in Mexico. Thanksgiving at their house was a tradition and it wasn't uncommon to have 25 guests. During this time Judy worked at Bank of Loleta, Bankruptcy Court, Humboldt Senior Resource Center, and AEDC. After they retired, they joined the Humboldt Swiss Club where they met and enjoyed numerous lifelong friends for about 20 years. Judy is preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her husband of forty years Rudy "Bill" Santsche, her children Kipp Bertelen (Katrina), Tina Conti (Brad McHenry), and Bob Bertelsen (Jennifer), her step-children Shelley Moore (David), Loreen Farrell (Bob), her sister Jean Stephens (Bill) and many grand children and nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice, American Cancer Society, Humboldt Swiss Club, or Humboldt Accordinaires. The family plans to have a celebration of life at a later date once it is okay for large groups to gather again.

Published in Times-Standard on Aug. 30, 2020.
