|
|
JUDITH DANIELS
1942-2020
Judith Ann Daniels age 77 passed away Friday January 31, 2020 at Mad River Hospital in Arcata California.
Judy was born on March 22, 1942 in Washington State to Jack and Barbara Vaughan joining big brother Brad. The family moved to Humboldt County, residing in Big Lagoon. She graduated from Arcata High in 1959. She moved to San Francisco for a couple years starting her working career. She then returned to Humboldt County and married Don Daniels in 1966. Together the couple moved to Trinidad where they raised three daughters, Inga, Kersten, and Jenna. Judy was stay at home mom involved in raising her three girls and active in the PTA. She enjoyed summers in Trinity Village at the cabin with family and friends.
Don and Judy divorced in 1984 and Judy and her daughters moved to McKinleyville where she lived for the rest of her life. Judy worked as a retail clerk for the next 20 years with the majority being spent being as a top seller of men's fragrances at Gottschalks department store. After retirement, she enjoyed visiting, lunches with friends, and dinners out with her special man, Earl Moranda, annual shopping trips to Sacramento and her involvement at the Wesleyan Church of the Redwoods. She served on her church's board and women's ministries.
Judy was a beautiful lady whose face lit up when she saw someone she loved. We were blessed to learn valuable lessons from Judy in her 77 years. Among them dip your toast in coffee, pay your tithes, it is okay to cry when saying goodbye to loved ones, wear make up every day even when you don't want to, enjoy shopping for bargains, snacking on popcorn and root beer floats, and most of all read your devotional daily, year after year and draw even closer to our precious Lord.
She is survived by her brother Brad Vaughan
(Melinda), daughters Inga McCutchan (Terry), Kersten Resz (Eddie), Jenna Higgins (Brian), and all 9 of her grandchildren Kayleigh, Carter, Tanner, Zack, Eddie Jr., Kayden, Rachel, Audrey, Ashton and one great grandchild Paige, and many family and friends.
Her celebration of life will be held on Saturday February 15th at the Wesleyan Church of the Redwoods, 1645 Fischer Ave. in McKinleyville at 11:00 AM followed by a reception at Merrymans's Beach House at Moonstone Beach. We will be enjoying some of Judy's favorite things, visiting with people she loved and root beer floats.
And ladies don't forget your makeup!!!
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Feb. 9, 2020