Judith Hartman
On Sunday, November 1st, 2020, Judith Ann Hartman passed away at age 75.
Judy was born on April 14th, 1945, in South San Francisco to June and Albert Hartman Jr. She lived in Eureka for most of her life, attending Grant Elementary, Eureka Junior High, and graduating from Eureka Senior High in 1963. Judy went on to attend Santa Rosa Community and College of the Redwoods, where she studied business and physical education. She played volleyball and softball while at college and was inducted into the College of the Redwoods Athletic Hall of Fame.
Judy worked most of her career as a bookkeeper for the family business, Rockin' R Meat Company. She became an avid bowler, even serving as the director of the California Women's Bowling Association and the Humboldt Women's Bowling Association president. Judy devoted her time to teaching young people how to bowl through organizations like the Junior Bowling Association. She loved sports. If you were a 49ers, Warriors, or San Francisco Giants fan, you had a friend in Judy.
The best lives are the ones lived in service to others. When a person walks the earth, focused not on what they can accomplish for themselves, but what they can do for others, it is a remarkable thing. Judy lived a remarkable life. Anyone who knew her well knew that she was a person of deep kindness, generosity, and compassion. Judy lived a life of service. For 55 years, she was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Eureka. She sang in the choir as a young adult and served as a deacon for 8+ years. She helped lead vacation Bible schools and was quick to volunteer at any event that needed an extra hand.
Her commitment to service and supporting the most vulnerable was also evident in her faithful volunteering for 25 years with the American Cancer Society
, primarily through selling See's Candy at the Discovery shop and working with Relay For Life
. Judy also devoted 35 years of her life to serving women, children, the deaf, and those hard of hearing through Quota International. She served as president of the local Quota International club and traveled globally through her involvement. At the end of our lives, we are remembered not by what we collected for ourselves, but by what we gave away. In this way, Judy lived a full and successful life. She will be missed by the many friends she made along the way, but celebrated in all that she gave and all that she meant to others.
Judy is preceded in death by her father, Albert Hartman Jr, her mother, June Hartman, her brother Robert Hartman, and her companion and close friend of 30 years, Diane Keehn. She leaves behind her sisters Deborah Hartman, Lesley Gentry, and Lisa Mielke, as well as her brothers-in-law, George Gentry and John Mielke, and her sister-in-law, Jackie Hartman. She will be missed by her nieces and nephews, including Mollie and Rob Teames, Anna Hartman, Kim Massei, Anjulissa and Brad McCabe, Christine Mizer, Shane and Diana Mizer, Jeffrey and Leshele Mielke, Matthew and Ashley Mielke, Alison and Edgardo Ruiz Madrid, Geoff and Katie Gentry, and Jonathan Gentry. Judy will also be missed by her numerous great nieces and nephews.
It has been said that we are loved into our futures. Love pulls us and shapes us into the people that we become. Judy, in every respect, loved her family and friends, and through that love brought out the best in each of us. We pray that her rest is peaceful and ask that the Lord accept His forever faithful servant, Judith.
If you'd like to make a donation, please consider giving to the American Cancer Society
on behalf of Judith Ann Hartman.