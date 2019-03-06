JUDITH LAKE



1949 - 2019

Judith Margaret Gilsdorf Lake was born October 31, 1949 in San Mateo, CA to Gene and Margaret Gilsdorf. Judy passed away March 1, 2019 in Eureka, CA after a long struggle with Alzheimer's. Following high school graduation in San Mateo, she attended Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo, then going on to San Jose State where she received her teaching credential. Judy worked for the San Juaquin Delta College in Stockton, then transferred up to Humboldt State University in 1995 where she was the Training and Purchasing Manager for the Food Service Department. She met the love of her life, Robert D. Lake, in Davis, CA in 1979 and were married in 1995. She was also the Co-owner of Katy's Smokehouse with her Husband for 30 years.

Judy was kind, considerate, friendly, loving, and so very sweet. Anyone who knew her will remember her funny sense of humor. Judy was always committed to serving others in everything she did.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Margaret Gilsdorf, and 4 siblings, Eddie, Helen, Larry and Linda. She is survived by her loving and very devoted husband, Robert D. Lake, siblings, Bill, Steve Tom, Anne, Eileen and Mary, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to attend Judy's service on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Paul's Chapel in Arcata, CA. Visitation from 10 am to 1 pm, followed by the funeral service at 1 pm. Service will conclude at the chapel.