March 28th 1992 -September 29th 2020

Juniper Jean Rose Prete went on her last great adventure. She is in God's hands now, living in the light of love.Juniper was born on the South Fork of the Trinity River at River Spirit in a small cabin called the River Lodge. Born from her loving mother Paula Jean Rose into the loving hands of her father David She'om Rose. A beautiful home birth.In Juniper's 28 years of life she did more than most people do in a much longer lifetime. Always living her dreams Juniper was a class 5 raft guide and Kayaker, traveling and rafting all over the planet. She was a Journalist and was able to work remotely from anywhere in the world.Juniper grew up at River Spirit, a very remote community on the South Fork of the Trinity RIver. From a young age Juniper showed a strong spirit and persevering attitude.Juniper came to bring love and to help keep our family together through the many rapids of married and family life.Her first six months Juniper was like a little angel, then she began to crawl and look out…..Always wanting to be first and working hard to make sure she was. She always had a plan for everything, from when to eat meals, what music to listen to and what kind of husband she wanted.Juniper turned 13 with her Dad in Raft Guide School and then we gathered some friends and went on an epic 170 mile expedition called the "Journey To The Sea" from the upper reaches of the South Fork Trinity River to the Ocean. The first week was beseeched with freezing cold rain and that was before we had dry suits. Giving my girl the grit that so many kids miss these days.We lived far from town and schools and her mother homeschooled her until she was 16 when she went to live with her older Sister Montara and her family. She continued high school while going to Junior college. Graduating from her Charter high school as a valedictorian.Juniper was an honor student at Chico State and received a degree in journalism. She worked leading outdoor adventures with some life long friends and pursued her white water passion also becoming a marathon runner.Juniper always loved people and took the time to share her bright smile and exuberant energy with people all over the world as she rafted wild rivers in over 12 countries and most of the states in our beautiful USA.While in college she had a journalism internship in Washington DC and met the love of her life Nick Prete who was a photo Journalist student, also on an internship in DC.She introduced Nick to white water adventure and they both worked and traveled the world rafting and guiding and working remotely as Journalists.In May of 2019 Juniper and Nick were married on the Smith River, joining our families together as Nick's family all knew and loved Juniper. A few months later Juniper and Nick bought a fixer up house close to family in Redding CA. We were so glad to have them close by.Juniper had a gift for bringing the family together and loved to make birthdays special. In December of 2019 her sister Mojave turned 30 and Juniper arranged to run a 30 K trail run with her, coming in second in her class. By mid February 2020 she was having trouble walking around the house.In early 2020 Juniper was diagnosed with a very aggressive stage 4 cancer and she and Nick moved to Sacramento to be close to good doctors.Grace very graciously offered her house in Sacramento for Juniper and Nick and at least one of her sisters or her mom to live in and help take care of her. Throughout the year all her sisters and her mom provided care, which was complicated by covid which broke out about the time of her diagnosis.Juniper suffered from extreme and constant pain most of those last months but she didn't want to give up her precious life. In mid September she was taken to the hospital and on the 28th she was put on hospice. Juniper really wanted to go home and she returned home on the 29th and died surrounded by her loving family. Juniper was always a leader paddling ahead to brave the rapids first and show us the way! Now Juniper is running ahead to get us a good camp spot in heaven. From home birth to home death. Juniper lived her dreams!Juniper is survived by her husband Nick Prete and her mother Paula Rose, her father She'om Rose and her 5 sisters Montara Strawn, Grace Rose, Mojave Rose, Laina Rose and Mary Rose her brother-in-law David Strawn and 4 nieces. Millie, Sophie, Audrey and Evangeline Strawn, by her grandparents Jan and Charlie Rose and her 5 Aunts, Lauri Rose (Humboldt), Dianne Duncan, Connie Walker, Barb Walker Tindal and Beth Brown.Juniper Rose was a past front-page journalist employed by the Eureka Times-Standard.