Karen Sue Draper (Cunningham) of Eureka passed away peacefully on September 29th, 2020 with her family by her side.Karen was born on September 7th, 1952 in Eureka, CA to Arlene and Carl Nelson. She was a lifelong resident of Humboldt County, graduating from Eureka High School in 1970 and Humboldt State University in 1983.Karen was a talented and successful entrepreneur. Her parents instilled a strong work ethic from a young age; their family owned and operated the local Travelodge motel. She worked as a field agent for the Social Security Administration for twenty years. During this time Karen started the local chain of 13 Subway franchises. She also ran and operated the local Sizzler restaurant for over twenty years. She was very involved with the community over the years. She served on the board for North Coast Economic Advisory Council for many years.Karen had a heart of gold and always enjoyed helping others. She was a kind and selfless soul. She was incredibly generous and will live on in the hearts of the many people she helped over the years.Karen loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed family gatherings, playing cards, watching movies and just spending time with her grandchildren. Many laughs were shared during pedicures with her daughter and granddaughter. She cherished swimming with the family.Karen is survived on this earth by her loving husband, Darryl Draper, her sister, Carlene Green, children Lindsey Grossman and Andy Cunningham; grandchildren Taylor and Evan Cunningham, Levi and Penelope Grossman, Xavier and Jazzira Draper. She also leaves behind her beloved little dog, Molly, who will miss her greatly.Special thanks to the Hospice of Humboldt staff for their tremendous help during the final months. In light of Covid there will be no memorial service. To commemorate her giving spirit please consider donating to Hospice of Humboldt.