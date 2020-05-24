Karen Hemm



In memory of Karen Hemm, beloved daughter, sister, friend, wife and mother. Karen was born in Wilmington, Delaware June 22, 1950 to Eleanor and Albert Kuhn. Her family moved to Dayton, Ohio, where Karen spent most of her teen years. After she graduated from high school, she became a member of the group Sing Out and enjoyed putting on concerts at different venues in the City. She became a volunteer at the Stillwater Center in Dayton, a home for physically and mentally challenged adults and children. It was here that she developed a life long passion for helping the physically disabled. She left Dayton and traveled throughout the states before settling in California. She was a foster Mom to several disabled children, and eventually adopted her son, Patrick Kuhn. She later married Harlow Hemm, and was with him until he passed in 2018. Karen had several health problems herself, but throughout the years, and no matter what the situation, she always had a positive, cheerful disposition. She made friends wherever she went. When Karen was no longer able to live on her own, she resided at Seaview Rehabilitation in Eureka, California, and later on at Ramona Rehabilitation in Hemet, California, forming many friendships. She liked to be involved with people and was on the Residents Council at both places. She had a full active life her remaining years, despite her disabilities. Karen loved to play bingo, and loved crafts, painting, coloring, and diamond painting. She had a tremendous will to live and beat the odds so many times throughout her life. She was a true fighter. Unfortunately, when Karen contracted Covid19, she was unable, although she tried, to beat this horrible virus and succumbed to it on May 17, 2020.

Karen is survived by her son, Patrick Kuhn (Tina); sister Susan McClellen (Mike); brother Jim Kuhn (Kathy); sister Cindy Damo; dearest lifelong friend and sister, Linn Canning and her family, God Daughter Ananda Cook, as well as her grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and her Nana kids.

There are no words to describe the pain from the loss of this very special lady. She will be missed beyond comprehension. Her loved ones may find solace that she is no longer in any pain, no longer needs oxygen, no longer needs that wheelchair. Rest well, Sunshine, our Dear Karen.



