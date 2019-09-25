|
KATHERINE HOLT
1950-2019
Katherine Louise Holt passed in the company of family Wednesday September 18, 2019 at Redwood Memorial Hospital. Friends and all who knew her are invited to join her family in a celebration of her extraordinary life Sunday September 29, from 2:00pm-5:00pm at The Monday Club, 610 Main Street, Fortuna, CA 95540.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the Fortuna Rodeo Association in Kathy's honor at: Fortuna Rodeo Association, PO BOX 625, Fortuna, CA 95540.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Sept. 25, 2019