Resources More Obituaries for KATHRYN PARKER Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? KATHRYN PARKER

Obituary Condolences Flowers KATHRYN (KAY)

PARKER



1922 - 2019

Grandma Kay passed away peacefully in her home at Timber Ridge on Mar 30, 2019.

Born in northeastern Washington on Dec 20, 1922 to Herb & Margaret Poole, she was the youngest with three older brothers. She spent her school years in the area graduating from high school in Pateros, Wa in 1940. Shortly after she moved to Pittsburg, Ca where she began working at Columbia Steel and helped the war effort by volunteering for the Red Cross. In 1959 she and her husband Larry Parker and three children moved to Humboldt county where she began her work at Daly's Dept store where she spent almost 30 years selling hosiery to most of the women in Humboldt county. When she couldn't work anymore because of failing eyesite she volunteered at Hospice and Miranda's Thrift Stores and was a member of Katy's Krafters quilting group. She truly loved being around people and doing whatever she could to help anyone, likewise she was blessed to find people who would drive her to different activities, including Donna and Nelly who would chauffeur her to the senior center and Linda or Maria who would take her to church on Saturdays in Blue Lake. She was a blessing and was blessed to have such friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Larry, her parents, her brothers, Gerald, Herb, and Bob and her son in law Harry (JR) Jones

She is survived by her children, Pat Lynch and Jean, Peggy Lynch Jones, and Rich Parker

Grandchildren, Ron Jones, Laurie Jones & Jeff, PJ & Laurie Lynch, Jessica & Zack Jones, Kacey and Dan Bridgman.

Great grandchildren, Terrance, Jamie , Kayla, Taylor, Parker, Quinn, Blake and Josephine

She is also survived by Maurice Lynch, her first husband and Diane Parker who always made sure Grandma Kay had an invitation for all the holidays and family celebrations that she enjoyed so much.

Grandma Kay spent her last couple years at Timber Ridge where she enjoyed her friends at the lunch and dinner table and having Sherry do her hair on Fridays. We are thankful to all of the staff at Timber Ridge for care and attention to our mother and especially thankful to Jessica and Zack, also to Matt, Berta and Stormy for extra care they gave Grandma Kay when she needed it most.

We will miss her.

No immediate services are planned, there will be a family celebration of her life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to a cancer research fund. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries