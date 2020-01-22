|
KATHRYN SHATTUCK
1926-2020
Kathryn J. Shattuck, 93, went home to be with our Lord Thursday, January 16, 2020 in Eureka, California.
Mom was born in Clarks, Louisiana, on September 26, 1926. She moved to Rockport, California when she was 19 years old, and worked in the cookhouse as a waitress. It was in the cookhouse where she met the love of her life, Nathan O. Shattuck. They were married 3 months later.
After the birth of their third child, Mom and Dad moved temporarily to the apartments at the Arcata Airport until their brand new house was completed. They made this their home for the rest of their lives.
Mom loved our Lord and loved people, in that order. She had a sweet Christian spirit. However, her very favorite people were children, who she very much loved and adored. She often volunteered in the nursery at Sunny Brae Baptist Church, where she is also a charter member.
She is preceded in death by all of six of her siblings.
Mom is survived by her 3 children Stephen O. Shattuck (Barbara) of Nampa, ID, Karen K. Kiewel (Timm) of Arcata, CA, and Lenora (Leni) F. Weekly (Rick) of Emmett, ID; 5 grandchildren Jeremy Shattuck of Nampa, Idaho, Tory Lynn Fleurimond (Ferry) of Maryland, Michaela
Shurtleff (Lee) of Nampa, Idaho, Stephanie Gai (Nick) of Eureka, CA, Christian (Chip) Kiewel of Portland, OR; and 9 great-grandchildren.
Mom will be missed by all who knew her.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Jan. 22, 2020