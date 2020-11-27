On November 20, 2020 Mom danced into Dad's arms.Kathleen Ann – Kathy – Hummel (Campbell) was born July 3, 1942. She loved that the whole country took the day off after her birthday to celebrate.Kathy grew up in Eureka with her parents Bob & Audrey Campbell and her siblings Kenny Campbell and Kim (Campbell) Poulter. They moved to Fortuna her Junior year of high school. After high school Kathy attended Humboldt State. One fateful weekend she and her friends were at Manny's Pizza Parlor when a handsome man approached. Hal was struck by her beauty the second he saw her. It took some convincing but she finally agreed to a date. The rest is history. Hal and Kathy married in July of 1962 and built an incredible life together.They started their married life in Reno and moved to Sacramento where their daughter Wendy was born. Always ready to embrace a new challenge or adventure they then moved to Virginia where Lisa was born. Kathy was a stay-at-home mom to her girls. Two more moves to two different states and then Hal and Kathy decided to bring their family back to Fortuna.Kathy had first thought of being a teacher when she grew up. She was an amazingly talented artist in many mediums including painting and charcoals and was an outstanding seamstress. One thing she knew for certain, she never wanted to be a bookkeeper. However, she was just that for over 30 years when Hal and Kathy along with Hal's brother Bill bought a tire shop. Hummel Tire gave Kathy so many friends it made up for the bookkeeping.Always enjoying quilting and crocheting, Kathy made warm and comforting quilts and blankets for her kids and grandkids. She loved her family fiercely and doted on grandson Kyle and granddaughter Madeline.Kathy is preceded in death by her husband Hal Hummel, parents Bob & Audrey Campbell and brother-in-law LeRoy Hummel. She is survived by her daughters Wendy Hummel and Lisa Hummel. Grandkids Kyle Franck (Tia) and Madeline Franck. Siblings Kenny Campbell and Kim Poulter (Ken). Sister-in law Mary Ann Bishop (Gerry); brothers-in-law Bill Hummel (Cee Cee); and Lloyd Hummel (Candy); many nieces and nephews; and dear friend Linda Patmore.No services will be held at this time. In honor of Mom, we ask you to turn on some music and dance with the ones you love. Mom and Dad took every opportunity to celebrate life and we, her kids and grandkids and family, will continue to do the same.