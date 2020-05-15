Kay Ellen (Carter) Tirsbeck



Kay Ellen (Carter) Tirsbeck passed away March 6, 2020. Kay was born January 18, 1933 in Foam Lake, Saskatchewan to Donella McCulloch and Richard Carter. The Carter Family moved back to the US in 1936 making their home in Fortuna California. Kay met the love of her life at the Fortuna Skating Rink. Richard Tirsbeck and Kay married on her 16th birthday and spent the next 71 years happily married. Kay is survived by her husband Dick, son Dennis (Connie) Tirsbeck, daughter Garnet Rigby-Wharton, grandchildren Paul Rigby-Wharton, Shelley (Katie) Tirsbeck, Travis (Tania) Tirsbeck, Tracy (Troy) Hazelton, great grandson Damien Hazelton, great granddaughter Victoria Tirsbeck and numerous nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her parents, brother Dale Carter, son-in-law David Rigby-Wharton and her beloved "Papa" John McCulloch.

After her marriage, they spent two years in Fortuna before buying their home on Howard Street in Ferndale. Kay was a devoted wife and mother and kept busy serving as a group leader for her daughter's Campfire group and Cub Scout leader for her son's troop. She was a crafter and taught crafts to both groups and at Campfire day camp.

Kay's creative talent first came to light when she helped her mother in her florist shop in Fortuna. She loved creating crafts and doll clothes which she sold at the Ferndale Art Festivals. After her children were older she discovered doll house miniatures. She was a founding member of the Redwood Small World Miniature Club in 1974 and belonged to the National Association of Miniature Enthusiasts. She could create beautiful miniatures out of items that most people would think of as junk.

Kay was young at heart and she always found the fun in everything she did. She enjoyed talking with everyone. She was proud of her Scottish Heritage which was from her grandfather and would always vote no at the lodge meetings if they wanted to spend money.

Kay and her family spent many summer weekends at their favorite campground Hobo Gulch on the North Fork of the Trinity River. She always wanted bread on a stick for breakfast and loved to sing silly songs at night around the campfire.

Kay loved to travel and toured China, Denmark, Canada as well as many places in the United States. She liked local history and attended many of the local programs that were available. She belonged to the Humboldt County Historical Society, Mattole Historical Society and the Redwood Genealogical Society, and was a volunteer at the Ferndale Museum. She also helped at many Congregational Church functions and belonged to several groups over the years including the Rebekah Lodge, a Sewing Club, Uneeda Hobby Club, the Danish lodges-Brotherhood and Ydun, and the Relic and Accumulators Club.

A special thanks the morning coffee group at the Red Front Store, Kay called you her Coffee Angels for helping get her in and out of the house when she was ill. Also to the Medical Crew of the Ferndale Fire Department who came many times in the middle of the night to give aid.

A memorial Service will be held when the current pandemic is resolved. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ferndale Fire Department or the Ferndale Museum.



