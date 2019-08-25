Home

Keith McCloghrie


1948 - 2019
Keith McCloghrie

1948-2019

Keith died suddenly, but peacefully, on the evening of August 14, 2019. Born in Bath, England, he attended high school in Keynesham, Somerset, and then Manchester University where he studied Mathematics. It was there he met his wife Lesley. After graduation he worked for the British Government in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire. In 1980, Keith and his family moved to Maryland where he worked for a small computer networking company. Keith took the next step in his career in 1988, moving the family to San Jose where he ultimately worked for Cisco Systems as a Cisco Fellow.
Lesley was called to a New York parish in 2001, after relocating, Keith continued to work for Cisco remotely. He retired in 2009 and he began volunteering as a Monitor and steward on the Appalachian Trail and for the local Nature Conservancy. After Lesley retired in 2012 they returned to California, moving to Humboldt County.
Keith was a dedicated member of the Fortuna Senior Hiking Group and spending many enjoyable hours in their company, walking the trails of this beautiful area. He was also a member of the Volunteer Trail Stewards program, working in the Arcata Community Forest, the Hikshari' Trail in Eureka and the Hammond Trail. An avid San Jose Sharks fan, Keith also followed Somerset County Cricket and Manchester United Soccer.
He is survived by Lesley, his wife of fifty years, their son Ian, daughter-in-law Peggy, grandchildren Erin and Sean, of Santa Clara; daughter Sally Ireland, son-in-law Gary, grandchildren Dustin and Megan of McKinleyville; and son Philip, daughter-in–law Heather of Phoenix, Arizona.
The family wishes to thank the attending EMTs, the County Sheriff's Deputies, and Coroner for their kindness and consideration at such a difficult time.
Services will be held at St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 1675 Chester Avenue, Arcata, September 7, at 2pm., a reception will follow.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Aug. 25, 2019
