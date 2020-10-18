Kenneth Davis
1941 - 2020
Kenneth Loren Davis flew to Heaven and met with God on Sunday, September 13th, 2020, after his long battle with Multiple Myeloma. He joined his mother, Ines Adina Davis and his father, Loren Austin Davis. Kenneth was born on April 20th, 1941 in Sacramento, CA.
He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara LaRae Davis of 36 years, and children; Michelle Parks (Ricky), Kristina Hochderffer (Kevin), Angelique Gray (Adam), and Kenneth Davis (Ryan). Kenneth is also survived by his sister JoAnn Dyer (Ralph), and nephews; Travis and Perry. He had 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Kenneth was an accomplished musician and attended Humboldt State University where he graduated in 1965 with a BA in Music. He and his cousin, Gary Coon performed in their band "Rhythm Kings" in 1958 and "The Ken Davis Quartet" from 1961 to 1965. After his graduation, he moved to Willits, CA and became a music teacher. Additionally, Kenneth developed the music program at the school district in Willits, CA.
In 1978, Kenneth moved to Redding, CA and in 1982 met the love of his life, Barbara Davis. Kenneth and Barbara were married on January 15, 1983. They raised 4 children; Michelle from a previous marriage, as well as, Kristina and Angelique, his step-daughters. Kenneth and Barbara had their son, Kenny in 1985 in Orange County, CA.
Kenneth was an accomplished photographer. He later became a projectionist and sound engineer. Kenneth further received training at George Lucas' Ranch with his exclusive team, assisting in the creation of the THX sound system and training at the Christie Laboratories in Canada.
Kenneth was an avid pilot and had a passion for flying. He flew his own Piper Arrow and Cessna 172 airplanes, teaching his middle daughter, Angelique to fly, as well as, traveling all over the country with his entire family. Kenneth loved music and played most woodwind instruments including, the saxophone, organ, and guitar.
Kenneth loved to travel all over the world including; South America, Egypt, Central America, Poland, and most time spent in Mexico. He also loved snow skiing, water skiing, riding his motorcycle, flying model airplanes, and boating.
Kenneth had a passion for life and will Forever be missed by all. We love you always! "Fly Free to the Moon!"
Due to CoVid-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life Ceremony will take place in Spring 2021. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The American Cancer Society
or local charity.