KENNETH GEIGER
1924-2020
Kenneth Moyes Geiger died February, 28th in Chico, CA. He was 96 years young to all who knew him. Born January 24, 1924 in Sacramento, his family moved to Gridley then Lincoln before settling on the coast in Arcata. He graduated from Arcata High School, then attended Humboldt State. But with WWII raging, Ken enlisted in the Air Force in 1942 and graduated from pilot training at Luke Field in Arizona as a Second Lieutenant.
Ken and his high school sweetheart Marion Wilson were married in a brief ceremony in Phoenix, AZ on January 29, 1944 after his graduation. The newlyweds drove to Florida where he was stationed for several months before being shipped out overseas. He piloted a
P-51 Mustang escorting bombers from England to Italy with the 20th Fighter Group.
He was on his 16th mission when his plane was shot down outside of Berlin. He parachuted out but was captured by the Germans. He was held from September 1944 until the end of the war in 1945. When asked if it was scary he said "well, no. But I was 20. We were all 19 or 20. We had more guts than we knew what to do with." He received a Purple Heart in 1944 for wounds received when his plane was shot down.
Post-war Ken returned to Arcata reuniting with Marion and his daughter Lee Ann, born in 1945 while he was a POW. He worked with his mother in law in 1946 to open the beloved Jan's Cake Box bakery in Eureka. His family had grown to include Jan (in 1949) and Ken Jr. (in 1956). He was owner and head baker at Jan's Cake Box for 24 years and his baked goods were even served at the White House. He then retired for the first time and moved the family to Oroville. He and his brother Gerald started "Geiger Bros." a rice business in Richvale where he worked another 30 years. This time retirement stuck.
Ken was an avid sports fan and loved to golf and hunt. Many, many friends, and children of friends and family, learned to waterski behind his 1964 blue Mandella boat. He and Marion enjoyed travelling to other countries, traveling in their RV, going on cruises, and attending jazz festivals.
He was active in the Elks Lodge, Masonic Lodge, Shrine Club, Ben Ali Shrine and Scottish Rite in Eureka, Oroville and Chico.
Ken is survived by his wife Marion; daughter Jan Passmore; grandchildren Samantha Johnsen Carter, Scott Gilbert, Chris Passmore, and Annalise Passmore; great grandchildren Alexis Bisson Gillies (Austin) and Drew Bisson; great-great grandsons Tristan & Kamden Gillies; and nephews and niece as well. He will be missed by so many more that he touched with his humor, easy laugh, big smile, and generosity.
He was predeceased by his brother Gerald Geiger and sister Miriam Bader; his daughter Lee Ann Gilbert (1996); and son Ken Geiger Jr. (2014).
A memorial service will be held March 21 at 11am at Lake Oroville Golf & Event Center. Friends are welcome to attend and in lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Ramsey Funeral Home in Ken's name for a scholarship for LP/O golf team members. Arrangements are entrusted to Ramsey Funeral Home 530-534-3877.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Mar. 7, 2020