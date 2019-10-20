|
|
KENNETH LEE STAYTON
6/7/1923 - 10/5/2019
There have been happier times for sure. It is with tears in our eyes, love and gratitude in our hearts, that the family of Kenneth Lee Stayton announce his passing on October 5, 2019 at his home in Red Bluff, California with his wife Sonja by his side. Ken was 96 years old.
Kenneth landed in this world on June 7, 1923. Born in Eureka to Charles and Annie Mae Stayton. He was the youngest of four and spent his childhood working the family poultry ranch on Pine Hill with his Dad. He polished eggs before school and cleaned the barn after school. As a young man living in depression years, he knew the value of hard work and spent most of his life doing just that.
In 1942 he married Babe Mitts and went off to enjoy the Italian countryside, a guest of the Italians and United States Army. He was paired up with the 10th Mountain Division and a Browning Automatic Rifle (BAR). As a skinny kid from Humboldt County he built some muscle, made some friends, came home with the Bronze Star and hilarious stories of the war as only he could tell. One of his favorite sayings was "people are sure funny", a lesson learned in the Army.
After the war he began a lengthy career in the lumber business. He started out sweeping floors in the old Hammond Lumber Company in Samoa. He made job changes along the way and moved from mill town to mill town. Samoa to Korbel and back a couple of times, on to Eastern Oregon, Pilot rock and Hines and then completed his career on the manufacturing side of lumber as VP for Crown Zellerbach, Columbia River Division. Retirement took him down another adventurous road as Manager for the Northern California Log Scaling & Grading Bureau in Arcata and he closed out his formal working years as a Consultant for Marysville Forest Products.
Ken could find common ground with anyone, anywhere, anytime. He was generous, kind and funny. He was a master storyteller and had one for every occasion. He garnered respect by giving respect and when someone did well in his eyes, he was the first one to tell them. Your joy was his joy.
Ken is survived by his wife Sonja of 35 years, her children Joseph and Rhonda, Grandchildren Kimberly, Karen, Colten, Jordyn and Riley. He is also survived by his two daughters Jan Steeholm, McKinleyville, and KathyParsons and her husband Paige of Felton.
He was "the Poppa" to Jenny Brittain, Justin Steeholm, Jeremy Steeholm, Ryan Parsons and Talli Donovan. His arrival in heaven was surely met with a fancy highball and greeted by those that went before him, wife Babe, son Dennis, son-in-law James Steeholm, stepdaughter Tonja and her son Casey. Ken had a wonderful long happy life and we know he is at peace. If he touched your heart, raise a glass in his honor, tell a great story and make someone feel good about themselves. That's how he is handling the Angels right now.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Oct. 20, 2019