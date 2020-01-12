|
|
KENNETH EDGAR JR.
1939-2020
Kenneth Melrose Edgar Jr. born May 24, 1939, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 09, 2020 in Eureka, CA. He passed peacefully at home surrounded by his loving wife and children. Ken dedicated his life to his family, being a man of God and to the service of others.
Funeral services will be held at St. Innocent Orthodox Church, 939 F Street Eureka, CA at 11:00am on Monday, January 13, 2020, officiated by Father Laurent Cleenewerck. Burial following service at St. Patrick Cemetery in Loleta, CA. Reception after burial at St. Innocent Orthodox Church. Arrangements are by Ayres Family Funeral Home.
Ken was born in San Rafael to Kenneth and Eleanora Edgar on May 24, 1939. He married the love of his life Terri Edgar on December 16, 1969 in Alsea, OR. They just celebrated their 50th anniversary!
Kenneth Melrose Edgar Jr. is preceded in death by Kenneth "Doc" Melrose Edgar Sr., Mayor of Fairfax, CA and Eleanora Edgar.
Ken is survived by his Wife Terri Edgar; Children: Michael Hydorn, Robin Edgar, Christine Finta, Alison Edgar-Bush, David Edgar, Janell Edgar as well as their spouses; Grandchildren: Marya Belle Edgar, Ashley Hydorn, Taylor Turney, Mikayla Hydorn, Darcy Jones, Kayla Jones, Micah Edgar, Isabel Edgar, Sadie Edgar-Bush, Elaina Finta, DaphneAnn Valkanoff, Georgia Edgar, Adelaide Edgar; Great-Grandchildren: Maleak Wilson, Oliver Beau Suarez, Duvarya Wright, Emrie Witte, Mckynlee Witte; Brother and Sisters: Sue Fix, Mary Sandner, Ruth Gifford, and Robert Edgar as well as their spouses.
Ken believes "having faith in God is what gave his life purpose". He was deeply involved in his church serving as a Sub Deacon at St. Innocent Orthodox Church in Eureka, CA.
Ken said he was a jack of all trades and a master of none. He was a pilot, fire fighter, real estate agent/ broker, money manager, school bus driver, carpenter, as well as many other trades throughout his life.
Ken was the head of the family and will be deeply missed.
The family of Kenneth Melrose Edgar Jr. wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Hospice of Humboldt County specifically Coral, Carey, and Dr. Heideman and St. Innocent Orthodox Church.
Donations can be made to St. Innocent Orthodox Church or Hospice of Humboldt County.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Jan. 12, 2020