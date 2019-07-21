KENNETH MOORE



1936~2019

Kenneth "Kenny" M. Moore, age 83, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born February 20, 1936 in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, Canada. He was the fourth child born to Fred and Irene Moore. When Kenny was 3 years old, his family relocated to Washington.

In 1953, he married Shirley Peppers and in 1954, they welcomed their first child, Norma. He left Washington in 1955 with his wife Shirley and daughter Norma and settled in Eureka. In 1960, son David was welcomed into the family. He started in the tire business at B.F. Goodrich, later going to work at Goodyear for 18 years. He then went to work for Tetrault Tire retiring as the tire department manager after 21 years.

After retirement, he and his wife enjoyed traveling. Whether it was on a cruise or a trip with their fifth wheel. His happy place was their place at Ruth Lake. Being there and spending time with his family was pure joy to him.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 66 years, Shirley, his daughter Norma Claytor and husband Louis, son David Moore and wife Teresa, brother Dick Moore and wife Joan, and his sister Florence Handley.

He was affectionately known as Poppy to grandchildren Levi Kinnebrew and wife Melissa, Kayla Merz and husband Chris, Brandon Moore and wife Brittany, Brianna Cavanaugh and husband Dan, great grandchildren Austin and Bella Kinnebrew, Mason and Trenton Merz. He is survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family, dear friends, and his four legged best friend, Lady.

Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Irene Moore, sister Marjory Matson, brother Raymond Moore, son-in-law Greg Kinnebrew, and lifelong friend Stan Tuel.

He lived a blessed life and his family was truly blessed to have had him in our lives.

As per his wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, please donate to . Published in Eureka Times-Standard on July 21, 2019