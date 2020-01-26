|
|
KENNETH WALLAN
1928-2019
Kenneth Roy Wallan was born in Eureka on July 30, 1928 and passed away peacefully on December 21, 2019 at age 91. He grew up in Miranda, where he met his future wife, Meredith Tosten, when his mother went to visit the neighbors' new baby girl. They married in 1951 and welcomed their daughter, Linda, in 1953. They built their home at the base of the Bear Buttes Ranch.
Kenny knew what he wanted to do early in life, operating anything with an engine. He quit school his junior year when he found out that truck drivers earned more than school teachers. He went to work driving truck and didn't quit working until he was forced to retire at age 90. In 1950, he started his own logging business with his father. He received his draft notice in 1951 and served in the army for 2 years. Although the army isn't where he wanted to be, studying guiding missiles did give him his love of hydraulics.
In 1962 he partnered with Jim Johnson and, over the next 50 years, they subdivided multiple properties, worked on various government projects and developed the Evergreen Business Park.
He was an inventor and possibly a mechanical genius. If he couldn't buy it, Kenny could build it, including a one-of-a-kind dump truck, an eight-wheeled articulated vehicle, a boat that you could drive off the trailer and into the water and many beach buggies with air ride seats.
Kenny was well known for his generosity, honesty and jokes, especially swedish jokes. He was master of ceremonies at various social events where he was well known for his quick wit and humor. He worked on various community projects, including the Little League field, Junior High and high school fields and the motorcycle/dunny buggy track at French's Camp. He was a Mason and a member of Kiwanis for over 30 years. He installed the bridge for the Kiwanis Harley run at French's Camp and then developed the property at Piercy when the run was relocated. He graded and watered the Garberville Rodeo grounds for many, many years and served as grand marshall in 2004.
Ken wasn't all work and no play. He won multiple truck backing contests including 2 time champion for the western United States. He raced stock cars at Redwood Acres Raceway where he pitted next to Jimmy Walker. He was rookie of the year in 1975, track champ in 1981 and 1982 and never finished out of the top 10 in all but his first year. He raced dune buggies and even built his own figure 8 paved track at his home for the grandkids to learn how to drive.
Kenny is survived by daughter and spouse, Linda and Richard Wall: brother, Gilbert Wallan, sister-in-law, Sue Tosten; grandson and spouse, Chris and Kelley Lawrence plus numerous nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Meredith parents, Ray and Ruth Wallan, sister-in-law, Marge Wallan, brothers-in-law, Gordon and Everett Tosten, and special friends, Nyle Henderson and Rogan Coombs.
We'd like to thank all the family and friends who visited Kenny, the staff at Sequoia Springs in Fortuna for their care and friendship and a very special thanks to Hospice of Humboldt for their care and support during this difficult process.
Friends and family are invited to a memorial to be held on June 13th from 2 - 5 at the Redcrest Community Center. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Humboldt or .
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Jan. 26, 2020