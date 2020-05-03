KERRY VANCE



Kerry Lee Vance was born in June 16,1938 and passed away peacefully on March 10, 2020 with his wife of 51 years, Sandy, by his side.

Kerry was a carpenter for many years which led him to build his own home where they raised their only son Darby. Kerry moved on to drive gasoline truck for 40 years.

In Kerry's spare time he enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking. Kerry, his sister Karma and brother-in-law Eugene also enjoyed their time with their mother Thelma who lived to be 100 years old. Kerry loved, cared and worried about all of his family, all of the time, especially his grandchildren.

Thank you to all who helped and came to visit Kerry in his final days. A special thank you to Hospice for all the care you gave to Kerry.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store