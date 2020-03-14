|
KIM (ENBERG) MCLAUGHLIN
March 8, 1954
March 5, 2020
Kim passed away March 5, 2020 surrounded by her immediate family. She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Larry McLaughlin, daughter, Jodi Franchi (Jesse) and their two children, Lola and Joey, son, Ross Burns (Rose) and their son Odin. Kim was born and raised in Eureka, CA. They relocated to Santa Cruz to be near family and doctors. She worked as a Medical Office Manager for 20 years before her illness had taken its toll. At Kim's request, no services will be held.
She was preceded in death by her mother. June Dake and her father, Roy Enberg.
Donations may be made to The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 Ohio St Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611. Kim is an advocate for End of Life Option Act.
Huge thank you to Dr. Kathryn Shade. Thank you to Hospice of Santa Cruz. Thanks to everyone for your phone calls and cards. A big thanks to my BF of 50 years, Nancy Jensen for her never ending love and support.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Mar. 14, 2020