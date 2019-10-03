|
KIRSTEN FERRY
1973-2009
Kirsten Adelle Ferry, born August 20, 1973 and left this world on October 3, 2009. She leaves behind her mother Joy Clemens, son Ethan Ferry-Fox, sisters Dawn Simpson Henry and Molly Simpson Moya, Nephews Vance Young and Nick Duckworth, Nieces Olivia Duckworth and Amanda Young (and a great niece and nephews.)
Her mother misses her loving spirit, her smiling green eyes, and her generous heart. Her son is the gift she left for her, and Kirsten's love lives through him.
Her sister Dawn recalls her beauty was both outer and inner. She was an ethereal being not equipped to deal with the trials and tribulations of this world. She was only on loan to us from the Fae, and unfortunately, returned to that realm far too soon.
Her sister Molly remembers her graceful presence, artistic nature and her strong ability to love us all unconditionally.
We are so grateful to have had her in our lives and we appreciate the many gifts and lessons she gave to us. We are assured that she is now safe, content and happy. She is still available to us upon request, and has proven to be our guardian angel.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Oct. 3, 2019