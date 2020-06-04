L. Fern Saffell



L. Fern Saffell passed away Wednesday May 27th 2020 at age 84.

She was born October 2, 1935 to Hazel and Daniel Parsons in Subiaco, Arkansas, the youngest of three daughters.

She met and married the love of her life Marion Saffell March 18th, 1955.

She was a member of New Hope Church of God in Mckinleyville, Ca.

She is survived by her sons Glenn Saffell and David Saffell. Her daughters Sharon (Roy) Deaver d Cynthia (Bruce) Saffell. Her son in-law Hans Kilga and her daughter in-law Kathy Saffell. Her sisters Ruth and Hilga. Her special grandchildren Justin (Kris) Saffell and Carrie (JR) Sorem and many more grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is proceeded in death by her husband Marion Saffell, her son Daniel Saffell, and her daughter Donnitta Kilga, and her parents Hazel and Daniel Parsons.

There will be a memorial service Thursday, June 4, 2020, 12pm, at Blue Lake Cemetery 750-756 Railroad Ave, Blue Lake, CA 95525



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store