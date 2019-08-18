|
Laird Austin Parker, a long-time resident of Trinidad, died quietly at home, on July 22, 2019. Laird was 69 years old. Born in Bakersfield, California to Gordon and June Parker. He leaves behind his wife of almost 46 years, Riky L. Parker and children, Matthew R. Parker; Dane and Amanda K. Kretsinger-Parker; Nathan Parker and, also, Vanessa Palafox (Parker). He had five beautiful grand daughters, Cameryn and Trinity; Zoey and Olivia; and Dahlia. He is survived by his sister, Janet Parker of Crescent City, CA and several cousins in southern California, Texas and Montana; also, numerous nieces and nephews.
Laird loved his children and grandchildren very much, but as so many of us do, he had a hard time expressing it in words. The time spent with them was his way of showing his care and love for them. Many of his hiking trips were with his sons, and their friends. He played basketball with them at the elementary school, and they played hard for every point.
He kept watch on his granddaughters through Facebook and Instagram, and would take the younger ones out to feed the chickens, hummingbirds and other wild birds.
He was proud to be called a mountain man, and enjoyed working on contracts with several park systems, helping to maintain numerous hiking trails throughout the Northern California coastal mountains. He and long-time friend, Chris Haynes, shared many hours researching, then hiking and mapping the old historical, yet sometimes obscure, Kelsey Trail.
In the years Laird worked in the Eureka office of CSAA, he developed several, strong friendships. Many thanks to those special people who made him welcome when he would drop by occasionally to say hello.
He enjoyed going to Angelo's Pizza, on 7th Street in Eureka for a few games of cards and to track the baseball scores. Two friends that Laird would meet with were John and Bart. My apologies to both, I failed to learn their last names. They were great friends to share a regular "Guy's Night Out".
A celebration and memorial of Laird's life will be held for family and friends at his home in Trinidad, on Sunday, August 25, 2019, from 3-8pm. Please call 707-834-3453, and leave message requesting directions.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Aug. 18, 2019